H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Up 122.5% in October

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIGA. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 336,988 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,957. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

