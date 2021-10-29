GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

