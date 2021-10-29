Guggenheim Begins Coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

FWRG opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

