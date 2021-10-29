Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 154,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 998,829 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $21.84.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

