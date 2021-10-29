Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 154,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 998,829 shares.The stock last traded at $22.46 and had previously closed at $21.84.
GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.22.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
