Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.64

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 13539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13,487.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,142 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

