Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.64

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 13539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13,487.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,142 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
