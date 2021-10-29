Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile
