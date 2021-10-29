Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

