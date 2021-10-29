Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.97 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

