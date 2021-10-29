Great Point Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 2.4% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,931. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

