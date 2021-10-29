Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.
GPK stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
