Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

GPK stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

