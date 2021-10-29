Governor DAO Market Cap Hits $6.36 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $307,216.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.