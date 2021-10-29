Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.68. Approximately 310,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 430,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

FOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “na” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.02 million and a PE ratio of -74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.74.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

