Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 4,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

