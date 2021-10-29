Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 946,031 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

