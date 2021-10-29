Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 490,558 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490,558 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $68,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKR stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

