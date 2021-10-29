Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,000,394 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,240 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,000,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $63,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

