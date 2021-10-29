Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $69,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

