Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Tractor Supply worth $71,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $5,635,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

