Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $70.42 Million Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Alexander’s worth $70,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

ALX stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.49 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

