Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,640,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,221 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $64,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

AMCR stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

