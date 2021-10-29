Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $483,236.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

