GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading Up 4.6%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

GMO Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

