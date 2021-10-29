Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. Globus Medical has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

