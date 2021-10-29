Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Globant were worth $351,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globant by 417.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 3,076.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,149,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $314.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average is $250.77. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

