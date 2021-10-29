Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.90.

GLOB opened at $314.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.46 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.77.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 283.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 58.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Globant by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globant by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.