Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

