Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Head to Head Survey

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Self Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.02 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.67 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.06

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 19.75% 4.62% 2.89% Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38%

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Paramount Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.