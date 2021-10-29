Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,180 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.41% of First Horizon worth $39,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

