Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 31,362 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General stock opened at $220.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

