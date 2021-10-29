Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 264,249 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 264,249 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

