Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $45.52 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $45,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $370.39 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.00 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

