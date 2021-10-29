Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $35.96 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $312.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $312.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

