Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $108,190,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $83,980,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

