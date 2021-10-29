Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.