Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.24% of Northern Trust worth $57,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,786 shares of company stock worth $7,790,066. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NTRS opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

