Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $$25.80 during trading on Friday. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

