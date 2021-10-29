Ghost Market Cap Hits $5.96 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.96 million and $106,599.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00238732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00098914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.