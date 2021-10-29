Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.33 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.