Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,866 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Lakeland Financial worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 92.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $454,290 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

