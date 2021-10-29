Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 22,847 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Adtalem Global Education worth $31,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $10,486,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,009 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.