Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 138,655 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

