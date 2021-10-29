Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Veritex worth $30,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBTX stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

