Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,122 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $30,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $56.08 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

