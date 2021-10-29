Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

