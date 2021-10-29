Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

THRM traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $73.40. 2,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,731. Gentherm has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gentherm stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Gentherm worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.