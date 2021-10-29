Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.67

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.48, with a volume of 2116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.