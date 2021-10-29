Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.67

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.48, with a volume of 2116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

