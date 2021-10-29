General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.43

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

