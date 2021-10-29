Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $704.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

