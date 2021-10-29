Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0004

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Gems has a market capitalization of $421,594.03 and approximately $29,664.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00226933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

