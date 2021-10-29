GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €50.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.44 ($45.22).

ETR:G1A opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.96 ($49.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 48.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.82.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

