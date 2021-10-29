Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,028.50

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,028.50 ($26.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.73). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($23.78), with a volume of 242,187 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,958.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

